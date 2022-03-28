FAIPS-DPS launches ‘step & learn’ at Kindergarten

KUWAIT: FAIPS-DPS, a name synonymous with evolving education in Kuwait, raised the bar once again! And, this time, the esteemed institution takes a lead in bringing home a new technology based interactive learning system, which is going to change the methodology of fun based education forever. Yes, it was indeed a proud moment for all at FAIPS KINDERGARTEN to have the mega launch of the first ever “Step and Learn” (Digital Platform by Eupheus Learning) on 22nd of March 2022.

Step and Learn is a digital interactive floor which has taken learning to the next level of exploration, adventure and excitement for the students. It enables the educators to create customized games and experiences to suit the school needs. The games are projected on the floor from a projector mounted on the ceiling and children use their hands and feet to interact with the floor. Many children can play simultaneously and this helps in team action and adds to the happiness and joy quotient of children. This interactive learning tool from Eupheus Learning Group provides a wonderful gateway to educationists.

The dignitaries present at the event were the honorable Chairman of Al Rayan Holding Company, Meshal Abdullah Ali, who is a visionary and inspiration to FAIPS fraternity, CEO, Lana Othman Al-Ayyar, an enigmatic and enterprising personality who strives to bring about high-quality education for students, the dynamic, technology enthusiast and multi-faceted CFO& Head- Strategy, Arun Choudhary and FAIPS-DPS Principal, Ravi Ayanoli, known for his farsightedness, humility, futuristic vision and tech savvy persona.

The Principal Ravi Ayanoli welcomed the distinguished dignitaries and gave an introduction about Step and Learn. The Chairman Meshal Abdullah Ali inaugurated the launch by stepping into Step and Learn platform. The dignitaries present participated in the fun activities of Step and Learnfollowed by the students whose happiness knew no bounds. It was a new and fun experience for all.

And finally, the vote of thanks for the event was presented by KG Headmistress Bharti Tiwari. She thanked the dignitaries for continuously striving for the best and providing constant support and guidance to create greater degree of happiness for the students and making learning a joyful experience for all. The whole experience left the audience spellbound and enthralled.