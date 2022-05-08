Family visit visas to reopen this week

KUWAIT: An informed source told Kuwait Times issuance of family visit visas will resume this week after more than two years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic. This comes after the Cabinet scrapped almost all health restrictions before the Eid break.

According to a report, visas are not being issued to nationals of Afghanistan, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, Pakistan, Syria and Yemen. People of some other nationalities also cannot obtain commercial, work or dependent visas without approval from the interior minister.