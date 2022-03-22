‘FANTASIA’: The art camp by ICSK

KUWAIT: ICSK unceasingly strives to cultivate and develop the innate artistic qualities of its students. In continuation with the various development and training initiatives for the students, a 10-day art camp ‘FANTASIA’ is being held at ICSK for the students of classes 3 to 12 from 20th to 29th March, 2022. The main objective for organizing the art camp is to give the students in-depth information and hands on experience in the different types of art using different materials and mediums.

The students would be trained and guided by experts in the field of art. The inauguration of the 10-day art camp took place on 20th March, 2022 and was graced by the chief guest Dr Amir Ahmed, President of Indian Doctors Forum, Kuwait, Hon Members of Board of Trustees, Dr V Binumon, Principal and Senior Administrator ICSK, Vice Principal, Susan Rajesh, Deputy Vice Principal Mini Shaji, Academic Supervisors, HOD’s, teachers and students.

This was the first event conducted in the school in the offline mode after almost 2 years of break forced by the global pandemic, which was attended by around 200 students. The program began with the Islamic Prayer by Juwairiya Sajid Ali of class 10 followed by the Kuwait National Anthem. The program was further blessed by a soulful prayer rendition by the school choir ‘Swarnajali’.

Susan Rajesh, Vice Principal ICSK Senior warmly welcomed the Chief Guest Dr Amir Ahmed who inaugurated the art camp and also painted a picture on a canvas as an inaugural painting. He praised the efforts taken by the school management for the overall development of the students of the school. He motivated the students with his inspiring words of encouragement. Dr V Binumon presented a memento to the Chief Guest Dr Amir Ahmed as a token of gratitude.

Dr V Binumon in his address to the students appreciated the students for their active participation in all the activities, programs and seminars conducted both online and offline during the past academic year. He further motivated the students with his encouraging words expressing that each and every student is gifted with artistic talents and that they should effectively utilize the opportunities given by the school in developing the same, he also expressed a great desire to see maximum participation from the students for the camp.

Nageswar Rao, HOD of Arts, FAIPS gave detailed information on the nuances of colors and painting accompanied with a power point presentation. Nageswar Rao was also presented a memento by Dr V Binumon as a mark of appreciation. There was a power point presentation on the different genres of artlike Indian folk art, Decorative composition, Caricature, Calligraphy, Zen tangle art, Collage, Monochromatic painting, Coffee painting, Live sketch, Pencil shading, Still life painting and Conceptual Drawing that would be taught during the 10-day art camp and a brief description of each was given by Mumtaz Firoz art teacher ICSK Khaitan.

At the culmination of the program the students were divided into 3 groups and were given an opportunity to display their artistic skills on canvases put up on the walls of the auditorium using different materials like oil pastels, sketch pens, water colors etc. They were at freedom to draw, color and sketch and bring out the creative artist in them. The outcome was really amazing and beyond imagination. The vote of thanks was given by Mukundhan P, HOD Department of Art, ICSK. The inaugural program ended with the National Anthem of India.