Fashion on your Wrist: 6 reasons why every fashionista’s must-have is the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2

KUWAIT: Huawei today announced the new member of the HUAWEI WATCH FIT series, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2. The watch is as stylish as ever, the screen is better, there are convenient smart features like Bluetooth calling and quick message replies, and a durable battery life of 10 days. On top of these, all the health and fitness features that you loved from the previous watch have just gotten better.

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 takes this perfect combination of fashionable flawless form and exceptional function to a whole new level. It is compatible with Huawei devices as well as other Android and iOS devices. The smartwatch is available in two Editions – Active Edition and Classic Edition. Huawei’s latest smartwatch is available for purchase in Kuwait starting from KWD 46.900 on Huawei’s official website and select retailers.

Fashion on Your Wrist

Even with a large 1.74-inch AMOLED HD HUAWEI FullView display, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is surprisingly thin and light. The watch will sit comfortably on your wrist. The display, which is the most prominent part of the watch, is a high-resolution screen that provides rich and vivid colours and full of details. Like a true fashion accessory, the watch comes with a unique choice of colours. HUAWEI WATCH FIT Active Edition continues the design of the previous generation, in Sakura Pink, Isle Blue, and Midnight Black; while the new HUAWEI WATCH FIT Classic Edition comes in Nebula Gray and Moon White.

You also get all the customisability you want with this watch. You can choose straps in soft and comfortable silicone, or elegant leather, all in a range of colours and styles. A press-to-release design makes them seamless to remove and easily swap the strap to suit your mood and outfit. It also supports the one-hop watch face, allowing you to transfer images from your smartphone to the smartwatch with a simple tap.

Convenient features for smart living

HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 now comes with a speaker and a microphone. That means you can answer or reject calls from the watch via Bluetooth. You can add your frequently used contacts in the HUAWEI Health App to make it easier to call your loved ones with just a few taps. If users are not available to answer the phone, they can quickly reply in the form of a short message with one tap. The reply can be customized in the HUAWEI Health App, allowing users to always stay online and not miss anything important. Users can also reply quickly to messages via instant messaging apps from the watch itself.

Long-lasting battery life

Despite the sleek form factor, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 actually packs in enough battery power to last you 10 days! To ensure a comfortable and uninterrupted experience, the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 features fast charging. With a 5-minute charge, the smartwatch can be used for 24 hours. Under typical usage scenarios, the smartwatch can be used for 10 days and 7 days in heavy usage scenarios.

Comprehensive health management on your wrist

Besides all the smart features, HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is also a powerful health management device.

It can track a range of health data to help you keep tabs on your health. With Huawei’s upgraded HUAWEI TruSeen™ 5.0 heart rate monitoring technology, the watch can measure your BPM and blood oxygen saturation (SpO2). It can also track sleep patterns. The smartwatch can analyse the different stages of each night’s sleep, identify a range of different sleep problems and offer solutions. The Huawei Health App has a range of other ways to promote a healthy lifestyle. You can use the Healthy Living Management to create a unique wellness plan, including daily steps, water intake, workouts and more; which the app reminds them of every day, offering positive feedback to keep you feeling good about maintaining a healthy lifestyle. There is even a stand-up reminder with audio and animation to help you remember to stay active throughout the day.

Make your workouts more exciting

A great way to stick to healthy habits is to make them more fun and interesting. With offline music playback support on HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2, you can play music directly from your smartwatch while working out and use an exclusive BGM (Back Ground Music) while running. You can also manage music playback through mobile apps, match different playlists to different sports, and enjoy your music anytime, anywhere.

Meet your fitness goals with all-new workout modes

The HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2 is packed with intelligent features specifically designed to help you work out anytime, anywhere, including 97 workout modes for everything from running and cycling to weight training, dancing, ball games, winter sports and more. There’s also a built-in animated fitness coach for 7 selected modes, offering easy-to-follow audio instructions and demonstrations – including warm-up and cool down – making it easy to fit your workouts into their lives and track their progress as they go.

Runners especially will love the HUAWEI WATCH FIT 2. It features Huawei’s Running Ability Index (RAI), which can analyse your height, age, weight, fitness and running experience to create a professional-level training plan. The data is then automatically analysed, and the training suggestions adjusted, based on the progress.