Fatat Club beat Tadhamon Club

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: Fatat Club Women Futsal team on Saturday defeated Tadhamon Club 5-1 in the second round of the URC Futsal League. Fatat now have 6 points from two matches while Tadhamon remained with 3 points in third place. In the second match, Kuwait Women Futsal Team hammered Fatayat Al-Oyoun 16-0 in a one sided match. Kuwait overcame their loss in the first match against Tadhamon and are now in the second place with goal difference. Fatayat Al-Oyoun remain pointless.

The match between Fatat (champions of last season) and new comers Tadhamon was competitive, though Fatat Coach Mohammad Al-Kandari succeeded in foiling the surprises of Tadhamon players. Fatat goals were scored by Mariam Baroun (2 goals), Noura Al-Hufaiti, Dina Ali and Raraini Santos while Tadhamon’s lonely goal was scored by Fajer Ahmad.