Field drills to help hone skills of National Guard: Sheikh Faisal

KUWAIT: Deputy Chief of the National Guard Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah stressed Monday the importance of field training exercises in honing the expertise of the Guard’s personnel by instilling the spirit of competition among them in implementing military and security plans, maintain the country’s security and protect its capabilities.

The National Guard said in a statement that Sheikh Faisal Al-Nawaf witnessed the Lion of the Island 5 exercise which was carried out by the National Guard at the Sheikh Salem Al-Ali Camp in the presence of the Undersecretary of the National Guard Lieutenant General Engineer Hashim Al-Rifai and senior leaders. The exercise, which keeps pace with the latest training developments, refines the experiences of the Guard and raises their levels in implementing military and security plans.

The exercise witnessed the application of a scenario of several training hypotheses to deal with riot dispersal, protection of personalities, isolation, cordoning off and storming a building, cleansing it and detecting and disposing explosives. The exercise also included practical exercises on how to deal with car accidents and waterlogging, rescue stranded people and a gas leak inside a facility.

The Guard fire brigades dealt with the hypothesis of a fire, in addition to carrying out accurate shooting from fixed and mobile positions. The exercise aims to train the Guard’s forces to protect vital facilities and infrastructure of Kuwait and activate its role in assigning equipment in case of emergencies based on the protocols signed with various state agencies. – KUNA