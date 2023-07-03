Final pilgrims arrive home following successful hajj season

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Information Minister Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi on Sunday praised the success of Hajj season. In a press statement, Al-Mutairi, also minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, appreciated the tireless efforts of the Kuwaiti Hajj mission and agencies to facilitate the spiritual journey and rituals for pilgrims. He admired the impeccable organization of the religious journey and coordination between Kuwaiti agencies and relevant Saudi authorities in serving pilgrims.

He congratulated the pilgrims for the completion of their hajj journey. Minister Al-Mutairi thanked the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the great efforts and tremendous services it offered to pilgrims. Over 1.8 million people performed Hajj this year. 46 flights The General Directorate for Civil Aviation announced that all of Kuwait’s pilgrims have returned home on 46 flights after completing their hajj rituals.

Kuwait International Airport received on Sunday 21 flights carrying the pilgrims from Jeddah and Madinah airports, the directorate of Civil Aviation said. The last one arrived in the early hours of Monday morning at the T4 terminal, said Mansour Al-Hashemi, Director of Operations Department at the Civil Aviation, said.

Kuwait Airways Company had the largest number of return flights at 10, while Jazeera Airways flights had five flights arriving at the T5 building. The number of incoming flights to the T1 terminal was six distributed as follows: three flights for Saudi Arabian Airlines, two flights for Adeal and one flight for Nas Airlines. – KUNA