Fire at Sulaibiya farm controlled

KUWAIT: A fire at a farm in Sulaibiya agricultural area was controlled on Saturday. “The central command sent fire squads from Sulaibikhat, Istiqlal, Jahra Al-Harfiya and support stations. Upon arriving at the scene, it appeared the fire started from a makeshift room located outside the farm and spread to a number of trees and agricultural crops spread out over an area of 10,000 square meters,” the Public Relations Department of the Kuwaiti Fire Force announced. The KFF added the fire was controlled and there were no injuries.