Fire erupts in Egaila health institute

KUWAIT: The Public Relations and Media Department of the Kuwait Fire Force announced that a report was received at the Central Operations Department on Sunday stating that a fire broke out in a commercial complex in the Egaila area.

The administration explained that the Central Operations directed fire brigades from the centers of Mangaf and Al-Bayraq to the site of the fire. “Upon the arrival of the teams, it was found that the fire was in a health institute inside the commercial complex on the fifth floor. The fire was controlled and extinguished without any major injuries,” the administration added.