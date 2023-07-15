Fire fighters battle 2 blazes in Salmy, Rai

KUWAIT: Shiqaya and vocational Jahra fire centers responded to a call about a blaze in four vehicles in Salmy area. The fire was put out and no injuries were reported, according to a statement. The cause of the fire was not released to the public. Fire brigades from Shuwaikh industrial, Al-Ardiya, Al-Shaheed centers extinguished a fire that broke out in a warehouse for aluminum storage in Al-Rai.

No injuries were reported. Late last week, the Kuwait Fire Force closed down 50 “locations” across several municipalities for violating safety regulations. The fire force said in a statement that the owners of these locations did not respond to previous warnings demanding they remedy these encroachments.