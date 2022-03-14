Fire Force holds graduation ceremony for cadet officers

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) yesterday held a graduation ceremony for 52 cadet officers after concluding their courses successfully. Sponsor of the ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior (Ret General) Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, who attended the event, conveyed congratulations from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to the graduates.

KFF Commander Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad said, in his address at the ceremony that, with sponsorship of the Interior Ministry, the 26th batch of the cadet officers graduated. The batch included university-degree graduates of diverse specializations. Moreover, undersecretaries were promoted to the lieutenant rank, he added. For his part, KFF deputy chief for human resources, Major General Mohammad Al-Shatti, said the graduates had been trained on state-of-art equipment and various relief operations. – KUNA