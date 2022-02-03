Fire Force holds inspection campaign in Mirqab

KUWAIT: As part of the efforts of the General Fire Force to protect lives and property and preserve social security in the country, the inspection teams, led by the Deputy Chief of the General Fire Force for the Prevention Sector, Major General Khaled Abdullah Fahd, carried out an inspection campaign on commercial buildings in the Al-Mirqab area.

The inspection was carried out in order to ensure the availability of safety and prevention requirements in the event of a fire breakout. During the campaign, several violations and warnings of administrative closure were issued for many buildings, shops and basements for violating safety and fire prevention conditions.