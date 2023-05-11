Fire force inaugurates Al-Samoud Center

KUWAIT: The head of the general fire force, Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad, on Thursday inaugurated the Al-Samoud Fire Center in the Abdullah Al-Mubarak area according to modern specifications that contain everything that the fire employees need to practice their profession and cover all incidents in the area and nearby areas. The fire brigade said in a press release that the team confirmed during the opening of the center on behalf of the First Deputy Prime Minister, Interior Minister, and Acting Defense Minister Sheikh Talal Khalid Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, his keenness to quickly provide and expand fire services.

Al-Mekrad added that the opening of the fire stations comes within the framework of the force’s keenness to cover all residential areas and increase the speed of response to incidents, which contributes to achieving community security. The opening ceremony was attended by the Deputy Head of the Force for the Control Sector, Major General Jamal Badr, and the Director of the Construction and Maintenance Department, Brigadier AbdulMohsen Ibrahim. — KUNA