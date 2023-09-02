Fire Force secures islands, sea-goers

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force declared on Friday that the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah has given instructions to enhance measures for safety of sea-goers and visitors to the islands.

Heeding the minister’s guidelines, the fire force chief Lieutenant General Khaled Al-Mekrad visited today the KFF marine rescue centers and examined procedures for securing southern islands, the KFF said in a press release.

He was briefed about measures for rapid response to incidents and accidents and secure seagoers’ safety. The force received this year up to 1,040 calls and contacts related to fires, rescue needs and public services. – KUNA