Fire Force shut down 92 basements in rental buildings

KUWAIT: Ninety two basements in housing investment buildings have been shut down since the start of the year due to violations, the Kuwaiti Fire Force’s public relations department announced. Tens of other violators have fixed their violations before being shut down.

The department has encouraged people living in those investment buildings to report any violations that they may notice, especially basements that are designated for storage and workshops. To report any violations, the department encouraged people to notify them on their Whatsapp number (65914431) to report any complaints.