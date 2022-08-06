Fire squads control fire in Ardhiya Industrial

KUWAIT: Fire squads successfully controlled a fire that started in a building in Ardhiya Industrial Friday morning, announced the public relations department of the Kuwaiti Fire Force. The fire started on the second floor of a building in an office used by a fragrance shop. The central operations management sent three fire squads from Ardhiya, Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Al-Bedaa to handle the situation. An investigation is underway to reveal the cause of the fire.