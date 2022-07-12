Firemen battle plastic plant, carpenter shop fires

KUWAIT: Three fire stations fought a fire in a plastic plant of a cement company. Vocational Jahra, Shagaya, Kazma and backup firemen fought the blaze, with resulted in material losses. Meanwhile, firemen put out a fire in a Shuwaikh carpenter shop. Industrial Shuwaikh, Shuhada, Ardiya and backup stations responded to the blaze. No injuries were reported. Separately, a Kuwaiti suffered several injuries when he fell from a height at a Mahboula building. Mangaf firemen pulled him out and handed him to paramedics.