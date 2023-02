KUWAIT: Firemen controlled a fire that broke out in a traditional house in Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh on Sunday at dawn. “The central command received a report of the fire, so teams from Jleeb Al-Shuyoukh and Ardiya headed to the location of the blaze. They managed to extinguish the fire, which appeared to have started on the ground floor of the two-storey traditional building,” the public relations department at Kuwait Fire Force announced.