Firemen rescue 2 workers stranded on the 27th floor

KUWAIT: Fire crews rescued two workers who were stuck on the 27th floor of a building in the Mirqab area. The Public Relations and Media Department of the General Fire Force said it received a report from the Central Operations Department on Wednesday about a scaffold that broke down in one of the commercial buildings in the Mirqab area with two stranded people on board.

The central operation directed the fire brigades and Search and Rescue team to the site. Upon arrival, it was found that two people were stuck on the scaffold on the 27th floor of a building that consists of 38 floors. The two stranded people were rescued.