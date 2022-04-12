First fencing championship for women kicks off in Ramadan

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: Al-Tahadiy Disabled Sports Club, in cooperation with Al-Arabi Fencing Academy, held the first Ramadan fencing championship for female athletes with and without disabilities on Monday at Al-Arabi Sporting Club. Kuwaiti fencer Tareq Al-Qallaf, Director of Fencing at Al-Tahadiy Disabled Sports Club, told Kuwait Times: “Twenty-five female athletes are competing in the fencing championship, while 25 male fencers will compete in the championship that will be held on Sunday.”

He noted that the fencing championship for athletes with and without disabilities aims to boost the game in the coming years to lead to the Gulf Fencing Championship. It also seeks to deliver the concept of ‘fitting in’ for disabled athletes and remove barriers in society.

Lulwa Al-Ayoub, Kuwaiti Olympic fencing champion and Chairperson of the Women’s Committee at the Kuwaiti Fencing Federation, said: “The Women’s Committee was formed by the Olympic Committee to activate women’s role in all sports. At the same time, we built an academy to speed up the role of women in sports in Kuwait and create a Kuwaiti female fencing team.”

Ayoub pointed out the matches were in two categories – under-15 and over-15. “Today’s championship is a unique and outstanding tournament to introduce players to others and motivate one another,” she said.