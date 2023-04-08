First image of Kuwait sent by Kuwait Sat-1

KUWAIT: The team of the first Kuwaiti national satellite project of Kuwait University (Kuwait Sat-1) announced on Friday the satellite took its first images of Kuwait since its launch earlier this year and weaved them into a mosaic, providing a beautiful view of the eastern half of the country. The islands of Warba, Boubyan and Failaka, in addition to Kuwait City and its southern coastline are featured, Vice President of the KFAS/KU team Dr Ahmad Al-Kandari said in a press statement, deeming as “fruitful” the constant efforts and hard work of the specialized team of young Kuwaiti scientists and engineers over the past three months since the launch of Kuwait Sat-1.

“This achievement is a badge of honor on the chest of every person who has worked in it and a source of inspiration for Kuwait’s youth in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics,” Kandari quoted the national project team as saying. He stressed this success constitutes a new beginning to enhance Kuwait’s position in the field of space, develop its scientific and technological capabilities, boost Kuwait’s research and development capabilities in the field of space sciences and reflect the country’s commitment to promoting a culture of innovation and sustainable development.

Kandari added the team plans to release more images of Kuwait taken by Kuwait Sat-1 in the coming weeks of various natural features and ecosystems, in cooperation with researchers and government agencies. KuwaitSat-1 is a nanosatellite whose primary mission is to observe the Earth and provide accurate and reliable data for many sectors, including urban and agricultural planning, environmental monitoring and natural resource management. Kuwait Sat-1 has a high-definition camera that enables it to capture images that enable the collection of valuable information to support the sustainable development of the country. – KUNA