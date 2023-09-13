First KRCS planeload of supplies arrives in Libya

CAIRO: Kuwait’s plane arrived in Libya carrying 40 tons of equipment, food, medical supplies, power generators and tents on board, in addition to rescue boats provided by Kuwait Fire Force. In remarks to KUNA, Libyan Foreign Minister Dr Abdul Hadi Al-Hawaij expressed his thanks and appreciation for Kuwait’s humanitarian efforts in relieving those afflicted by Storm Daniel, appreciating the immediate response. The Minister said that the disaster exceeds the available capabilities, calling for concerted humanitarian relief efforts from all parties to help Libya overcome this unprecedented ordeal.

In turn, the head of the KRCS mission, Dr. Musaed Al-Enezi, said that the Kuwaiti Air Force plane landed in Benghazi, northeastern Libya, carrying a shipment of various relief materials commensurate with the basic needs required by such conditions. The Kuwait Red Crescent Society announced on Wednesday that the first planeload of relief supplies has taken off for Libya to relieve victims of the devastating floods. The KRCS said in a statement that the plane of the Kuwait Air Force took off from Abdullah Al-Mubarak Air Base, flying to Libya.

The Kuwaiti aid supplies are destined for victims of the ravaging hurricane Daniel, which caused floods on large swaths of the Libyan territories, claiming more than 5,000 lives and inflicting wide-scale destruction. KRCS Deputy Chairperson Anwar Al-Hasawi affirmed in remarks to KUNA that the supplies were dispatched in line with instructions by the political leadership to relieve the floods’ victims rapidly.

The urgent flight was organized after the KRCS coordinated with the Libyan Red Crescent, the Kuwaiti ministries of defense and foreign affairs, the Kuwaiti ambassador to Libya, and the Libyan envoy in the country. He indicated that other flights carrying identical materials would be organized for Libya. Solidarity with Libya The Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union expressed solidarity with Libya after the deadly flooding that ravaged the eastern region of the country.

In a statement on Tuesday, the AIPU appealed for the Arab countries and the international community to join forces immediately to provide urgent aid to Libya and help alleviate the impacts of this natural disaster. The AIPU Presidency offered sincere condolences to the Libyan people and government, expressing sympathy with the families of the victims. – KUNA