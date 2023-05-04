First Kuwaiti planeload of supplies arrives in Sudan

KHARTOUM: The first planeload of Kuwaiti humanitarian supplies arrived in Port Sudan on Thursday signaling actual launch of Kuwait’s humanitarian bridge to relieve the Sudanese people. The aircraft boarding ten tons of relief supplies, out of a total 75 tons of food and equipment due to be sent in from Kuwait, touched down at noon time.

Commander of the Red Sea military zone, Mohammad Hamad, praised in remarks, Kuwait’s efforts and its support for the Sudanese nation, noting that the country has always scrambled to aid Sudanese at times of crises, latest of which was last September’s floods. He pledged to ensure delivery of the supplies. The Kuwaiti Ambassador in Khartoum Dr Fahad Al-Dhafiri told KUNA that the first Kuwaiti plane arrived in Port Sudan amid local peoples’ greeting, adding that more planeloads of Kuwaiti aid would continue arriving until Monday to bring in a total of 75 tons of the medical and humanitarian materials.

Hospitals and medical centers in Sudan have been heavily damaged since flare-up of the crisis, he said, indicating a large part of the caches contained medical and pharmaceutical supplies. These aid supplies are being sent in line with directions by the Kuwaiti political leadership to alleviate the Sudanese people’s suffering.

He alluded in particular to the decision taken by His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to dispatch the aid, along with close follow-up by Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Sabah. The Kuwaiti Cabinet in its latest session decided to establish the aerial humanitarian bridge relieve the Sudanese people, with instructions given to Kuwait Red Crescent Society to cooperate with the ministries of health, finance and defense for dispatching the needed assistance immediately within a space of time not exceeding five days. The planeload of Kuwaiti supplies was the first one to reach Sudan from Kuwait since fighting broke out between the Sudanese Army and paramilitary troops on April 15.

Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah said Kuwait’s four-day aid airlift comes upon direction of the political leadership and reflects its solidarity with brotherly and sisterly countries. He said the initiative was at the behest of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the cabinet, for sending relief aid to Sudan due to the current circumstances in their country.

In this context, a committee of the ministries of foreign affairs, defense, finance and health as well as the Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) was set up, he said. The committee is meant to ensure the delivery of relief and medical aid to Sudanese people as soon as possible, he said, noting that the first flight has already been sent to Sudan