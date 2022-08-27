Fishermen decry obstacles, ask to meet premier

KUWAIT: The fishermen’s association has asked to meet the prime minster in order to discuss challenges that threaten the future of fishing. Kuwait Fishermen’s Association appealed to HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Al-Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah for a meeting to discuss the challenges the fishing sector is facing that threaten the profession and local produce, adding that fishermen are hoping for an end to the difficulties they are facing.

The association said in a statement that there is clear threat to the fishing profession due to obstacles by some entities, and asked officials concerned with the fishing sector to stand alongside this vital sector, which is one of the food security sectors in Kuwait, especially since the state is interested in the local products. It rued sudden decisions by some authorities without any regard to the fishing profession and its importance.

The association’s President Dhaher Al-Suwayan said what is happening with the fishing sector is regretful, as well as ignoring many of its demands, which will make fishing license holders leave it, which will doom the sector. He said this will lead to the collapse of the fishing fleet, labor migration and inability to pay debts to banks and companies.