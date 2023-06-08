FM, counterparts discuss relations

RIYADH: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Thursday met Belgium’s counterpart Hadja Lahbib on margins of the ministerial conference of Global Coalition against Islamic State/Daesh. The two sides examined the close friendly relations between Kuwait and the European nation, mutual cooperation in various vital sectors, joint challenges at the regional and international levels, namely Ukraine, combating terrorism and climatic change.

Also, Kuwait FM meets with Cyprus, Kosovo counterparts met with his Cypriot counterpart Dr Constantinos Kombos, and Kosovo’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Donika Gervalla-Schwarz. Both meetings were held separately in Riyadh on the sidelines of the ministerial conference of Global Coalition against Islamic State. During the meetings, the friendly sides discussed bilateral ties, ways of enhancing them, and latest regional and international developments. – KUNA