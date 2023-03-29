FM receives call from US Secretary of State

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received a phone call on Tuesday from US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. Blinken conveyed, at the beginning of the call, the greetings and blessings of the US political leadership to Kuwait, its leadership, government and people, and sincere congratulations on the advent of the holy month of Ramadan, expressing his sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the historical relations between the two nations.

During the call, the two sides discussed bilateral relations, stressing on the depth and distinction of these relations and their aspiration for the State of Kuwait to host the sixth round of the strategic dialogue between the two countries during the third quarter of this year in support and strengthening of the close historical partnership that binds the two countries.

They also discussed the recent developments on the regional and international arenas and the frameworks for joint coordination between the two countries in this regard. A number of issues in the region were discussed, and an emphasis on commitment and cooperation towards maintaining the security of the region and enhancing its stability. – KUNA