FM receives head, members of Diwan for Human Rights

KUWAIT: Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah received on Wednesday head of the National Diwan for Human Rights Jassem Al-Mubariki and members of the Diwan. The meeting focused on finding means to bolster the role of the Diwan in terms of protecting human rights and promoting the respect of public and private freedoms according to Kuwait’s constitution and international conventions endorsed by the State of Kuwait. – KUNA