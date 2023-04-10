FM receives letter from Palestinian counterpart

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Sunday received a written letter from Palestinian counterpart Dr Riyad Al-Malki concerning the recent development in Palestine and Zionist repeated action of aggression, and violations to international law.

The letter was delivered by Palestinian Ambassador to Kuwait Rami Tahboub in the foreign ministry headquarters. During his meeting with the Ambassador, Sheikh Salem renewed Kuwait principled stance with the Palestine, expressing denunciations to repeated violations and aggression by occupying forces. – KUNA