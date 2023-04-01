FM receives senior officials, diplomats

KUWAIT: Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and his wife Sheikha Reema Al-Sabah received heads of diplomatic missions and regional and international organizations for the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan. The reception was held at Sabah Al-Ahmad grand hall at the Foreign Ministry’s diwan and was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi, the minister’s assistants, ambassadors and senior ministry officials.

During the event, Sheikh Salem conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah to the attendants and their appreciation of the strong ties between Kuwait and other countries, as well as with different organizations. – KUNA