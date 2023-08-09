FM tours NATO Regional Center

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah Foreign on Wednesday visited the regional center of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative (ICI), in the presence of Acting Head of the Kuwaiti National Security Apparatus (NSA) Sheikh Sabah Shamlan Abdulaziz Al-Sabah.

During the visit, they were briefed on the work of the center and ways of enhancing cooperation and relations with the alliance and facilitating political dialogue between NATO countries and their partners in the Arab Gulf region, by creating a platform for discussion about security challenges at the regional and international levels. – KUNA