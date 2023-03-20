FM underscores importance of joint Arab work

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Sabah underscored the importance of bolstering joint Arab work in light of ongoing geopolitical changes. This came during his meeting with Arab ambassadors and heads of diplomatic missions accredited to the United Kingdom.

The meeting came prior to the top diplomat’s visit to the British capital as head of Kuwaiti delegation engaging in the first round of strategic dialogue slated to be held on Monday. The foreign minister examined along with the diplomats the deeply rooted sturdy historic relations between Kuwait and the United Kingdom, as well as handled a slew of issues and developments on regional and international fronts, at the forefront of which is the Palestinian case.

Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Sabah took the opportunity to commend the Saudi-Iranian pact and underlined the necessity of extending peace bridges in support of security and stability. The minister also received Kuwaiti attaches in the UK to examine workflow and performances as he also hailed their exemplary efforts and their tireless work, and urged them to further their efforts in easing procedures of Kuwaiti citizens in the UK and providing them with the necessary services. – KUNA