Football Premier League roundup

By Abdellatif Sharaa

KUWAIT: The final match of the third round of Zain Football Premier League lived up to expectations as it was enthusiastic and exciting in most of the match. Kuwait controlled the events, as forwards Taha Yassin Khenissi and Shairkam Kareem coordinated attacks with support from the midfield particularly from Arshad Al-Alawi, Ahmad Al-Dhafiri and Mahdi Burahma – creating several opportunities score.

Al-Arabi meanwhile, opted for defense and left matters to Al-Sanousi Al-Hadi and Mohammad Soula. As the second half began, Taha Al-Khansi was able to score in the 47th minute for Kuwait. He then scored the second goal in the 54th minute from the penalty spot. Al-Arabi was able to score its first goal in the 68th minute when Mahdi Burahma from Kuwait was sent off following a foul. The goal was scored by Al-Hadi Al-Sanousi. The match then saw attacks at both ends until Ali Faridoon headed an equalizer for Arabi in the 88th minute.

Kuwait did not give up on their attempts to score a winner and they got what they wanted when Amro Abdelfattah was fouled in the 18-yard box. Al-Khenissi scored the winner in the 98th minute from the spot. Kuwait, with Al-Khenissi’s hat trick now has 6 points while Al-Arabi has 2 only.