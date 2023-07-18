For some people, money doesn’t buy happiness

By Faten Omar

KUWAIT: The pursuit of happiness lies at the core of human endeavors, and most of the time, it is associated with money that can provide a sense of security. However, according to multiple studies, people who value time over money tend to be happier. In a study published in the journal Social Psychological and Personality Science, around 64 percent of 4,000 people said more money will make them happier.

However, the study found that people who said they would rather have more time than money were generally happier compared to those who preferred money. Kuwait Times spoke with several people to learn more about their ways of pursuing happiness. Mosab Athamneh revealed to Kuwait Times that he will always choose time over money. As a family guy, he affirmed that positive relationships and social connections with family and friends can bring immense joy and satisfaction. He added money can consume one’s health and quality time with beloved ones.

“Well-being is more important and significantly contributes to overall happiness.” As for Jessica Della, money is a tool to buy happiness. “Money makes you happy, not only by buying materialistic things, but also shows you are pursuing personal growth and being successful in achieving your goals. It can bring a sense of fulfillment,” she said. Rahma Hassan sees an act of kindness as the best way to reach the highest stage of happiness. “Helping others and engaging in acts of kindness can bring joy and happiness, whether through volunteering, supporting charitable causes or simply extending a helping hand to someone in need,” she explained.

Talal Al-Fadhli said for him, work is equal to happiness, saying that people can balance their life and find health and wealth. “Achieving happiness requires striking a balance between job obligations and leisure and personal time. The ability to manage one’s time properly, pursue interests and partake in enjoyable activities outside of work can all greatly improve wellbeing,” he said.

He indicated that although money may not be the only factor in determining happiness, it does play a role in providing chances for experiences that can enhance happiness and meet fundamental requirements. On the other hand, a study by Yale University and University of Cambridge said money can buy happiness when spending fits our personality. Matching spending with personality was more important for individuals’ happiness than the effect of individuals’ total income or their total spending.