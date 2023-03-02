Foreign Minister delivers speech at NAM summit

BAKU: Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah led the Kuwaiti delegation to the Non-Aligned Movement Contact Group summit currently held in the capital of Azerbaijan, Baku on Thursday. The summit discusses means of backing joint international efforts to curb the economic, security and health repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the speech, Sheikh Salem expressed his honor to represent His Highness the Amir in the summit, conveying his greetings and keenness of Kuwait’s partaking in such an event due to its great importance, in light of continued repercussions imposed by the pandemic. Sheikh Salem thanked Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev and government for the warm reception, hospitality and good preparation of this meeting.

He referred to the world’s experiment during the spread of the COVID-19 and its impacts that represent an exceptional challenge, which had no geographical border, economic levels or social divisions. He stated that the repercussion of the pandemic affected all political, social and economic aspects of life. “All of us are required more than ever to back the current policies on boosting cooperation and joint international action,” he told the attendees.

The Kuwaiti minister called for innovative solutions to put an end to these new crises, in line with unifying efforts and views, as well as a sincere political will. Sheikh Salem pointed to huge casualties resulted from the pandemic that reached 8.6 million deaths and 672 million others infections. He further highlighted that the pandemic aggravated the lack of food security crisis and severe economic shrank. He went to say that Kuwait was one of the countries that achieved the highest rate in terms of providing vaccines to both citizens and expats.

Globally, Kuwait is continuing backing international efforts to combat COVID-19, seeking to enhance global health security, he affirmed. “Therefore, we as NAM member states bear responsibility for bolstering cooperation among us to face the repercussions of this pandemic, and other unprecedented challenges and circumstances facing our world,” the Amir’s representative said.

He underlined the importance of boosting mutual cooperation and coordination to create an international environment to achieve development and prosperity for nations. Sheikh Salem also demanded enhancing international security and safety, commending the effective and constructive role of Azerbaijan in managing this crisis. – KUNA