Foreign Minister discusses oil, science on tour

VIENNA: Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, now on a visit to the Republic of Austria, met on Friday with OPEC Secretary-General Haitham Al-Ghais to discuss cooperation between Kuwait and the organization. They reviewed the latest regional and international geopolitical developments and their impacts on the global oil market as well as the challenges related to climate change.

Sheikh Salem highlighted the significance of the OPEC members’, keeping constant coordination of their energy policies to ensure stable supplies to the global market. Ghais briefed the Kuwaiti minister on the organization’s efforts to maintain the balance of the oil market and the stability of the energy industry. Scientific cooperation In another development, Kuwait’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Vienna on Friday.

The meeting reviewed the close relationship between the State of Kuwait and the UN nuclear watchdog and the ways to enhance cooperation in areas of hi-tech experience exchanges and the peaceful applications of the nuclear energy. Both sides discussed the IAEA’s efforts to promote economic development by means of renewable energy as well as to ensure the safety of nuclear facilities. They also discussed the latest developments in the Iranian nuclear dossier, the Agency’s efforts to protect the nuclear facilities of Ukraine and ensure sound implementation of the nuclear safeguards worldwide. – KUNA