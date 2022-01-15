Foreign Minister, envoys explore ways to strengthen relations with int’l partners

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah convened on Friday a videoconference with heads of Kuwait’s diplomatic missions abroad. At the onset of the virtual meeting, he conveyed to the Kuwaiti Ambassadors the greetings and best wishes of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. On behalf of the political leadership of the country, Sheikh Dr Ahmad appreciated the efforts of the diplomats in serving the interests of the people. He discussed with them the priorities of the Foreign Ministry and its overseas missions in the coming stage and efforts to upgrade the Ministry’s organizational, administrative and technical systems, promote the representation offices abroad, meet the aspirations of the diplomatic staff, and keep abreast with the accelerated developments. The meeting also dealt with the latest developments of the situations on the regional and international arenas.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad asked the diplomats to do their best to strengthen Kuwait’s relations with all friendly countries, and the regional and international organizations in the framework of the country’s proactive diplomacy. He stressed the need to cement Kuwait’s relationship with international partners and tap into the opportunities for promoting cooperation with them with a view to serving the common interests. He commended the efforts made by the diplomatic missions abroad to address the challenges brought about by the coronavirus pandemic, notably their efforts to help thousands of Kuwaiti nationals go back home in a record time and in a safe and professional way.

Meanwhile, the ambassadors congratulated Sheikh Dr Ahmad, who was reappointed as Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs late last month, on the trust renewed in him by His Highness the Amir. They praised the improvement in the level of performance of the Ministry on the administrative and diplomatic levels, as well as the methodology of Kuwait’s foreign policy in expanding the horizons of cooperation with international partners in all areas. —KUNA