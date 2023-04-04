Foreign minister hails KRCS efforts

KUWAIT: Kuwait Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on Tuesday met the Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) Dr Hilal Al-Sayer at the ministry’s headquarters. During the meeting, they discussed the society’s activities and projects, ways of promoting cooperation among officials of United Nations (UN) agencies, non-governmental humanitarian organizations and civil society.

Foreign Minister and the Chairman of Kuwait Red Crescent Society also talked about supporting joint efforts for response to humanitarian emergency, including mechanisms for delivering humanitarian aid provided by Kuwait to earthquake-affected Turkish and Syrian people, along with those affected by the Russia-Ukraine war. The foreign minister hailed the KRCS’ great contributions, projects and activities inside and outside Kuwait only to serve noble humanitarian goals, and appreciated its fervent efforts to deliver humanitarian, medical and relief aid to affected people around the world, and to promote Kuwait’s global status. – KUNA