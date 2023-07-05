Foreign minister meets Iraqi, Iranian and Turkish counterparts

BAKU: Foreign Minister Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah met with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Hakan Fidan on the sidelines of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement, which is being held today, Wednesday, in the capital of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Baku. Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah renewed congratulations to the Turkish minister on assuming his new post as foreign minister of the friendly Republic of Turkey, wishing him success and for Turkey and its friendly people further progress and prosperity.

During the meeting, they discussed the close bilateral relations linking the two countries and the frameworks for developing them in various fields, especially in the economic and investment sectors. The two sides expressed their common aspiration to hold the work of the Joint Committee between the two friendly countries within the end of this year in the State of Kuwait.

The recent developments on the regional and international arenas, the current developments in the region and the topics on the agenda of the NAM ministerial meeting were also discussed. Sheikh Salem also met with the Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hossein Amir-Abdollahian on the sidelines of the meeting in Baku. The meeting picked up where previous talks between the two parties left off during the Iranian minister’s recent visit to the country last month.

The foreign ministers of the two countries stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation to maintain the security and stability of the region, stressing the need to continue dialogue and support all efforts that would promote regional and international security and stability. Another meeting was held between Sheikh Salem and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Iraq Fuad Mohammed Hussein.

During the meeting, they discussed the close bilateral relations between the two countries and peoples and how to boost them. They also discussed several topics of common interest, current developments in the region, developments on the regional and international arenas and topics on the agenda of the ministerial meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement. – KUNA