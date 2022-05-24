Foreign Minister meets Palestinian PM on WEF sidelines

DAVOS: Representative of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Sabah held talks on Tuesday with Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh, on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in the Swiss mountain resort of Davos. The talks focused on current happenings around the world, in addition to recent Palestinian developments, with the Kuwaiti top diplomat assuring the Palestinian prime minister of his country’s continued support.

Sheikh Dr Ahmad also held a meeting with Moldova’s Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration Nicu Popescu. The meeting touched on ways to bolster ties in all possible domains as well as discussing recent regional and international developments.

Furthermore, the Kuwaiti foreign minister met with President of Google Cloud International Adaire Fox-Martin on the sidelines of forum. The two officials discussed ways to bolster cooperation as well as economic development opportunities between the two sides. Sheikh Dr Ahmad held similar talks with Limak Holding’s Chairperson of the Board Ebru Ozdemir on the sidelines of the event. – KUNA