Foreign Minister meets US official, expresses support for Yemen’s peace

KUWAIT: Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohmmad Al-Sabah met on Wednesday with the visiting US Special Envoy for Yemen Tim Lenderking, expressing Kuwait’s support to the efforts for peace in the fellow Arab country. During the meeting, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser affirmed that the State of Kuwait would back up all efforts to continue the ceasefire in Yemen to prepare the country for the comprehensive peace process.

The Foreign Minister lauded the recent announcement on the establishment of the Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council and also commended the US role to find a resolution to the Yemeni crisis. He expressed support to efforts led by the US to bring stability in Yemen and affirmed that Kuwait would offer assistance to Lenderking’s mission. Meanwhile, Lenderking briefed Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Nasser during the meeting on the latest developments in the Yemeni scene. He also commended Kuwait’s unwavering stance to bring security and peace to Yemen.

Separately, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah held a number of meetings with Ambassadors of Qatar, Djibouti, India, Italy, and Ukraine to value joint-relations. A statement by the Interior Ministry said Sheikh Ahmad held a meeting with Qatari Ambassador to Kuwait Ali Al-Mahmoud and his accompanying delegation to discuss and share experiences and enhance ties. The minister also held similar meetings with Ukrainian Ambassador Dr Oleksandr Balanusta, Ambassador of Djibouti Abdoulkader Omar, India’s Ambassador Sibi George, and Italian Ambassador Carlo Balducci. – KUNA