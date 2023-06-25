Foreign ministry celebrates women diplomats’ successes

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday marked International Day of Women in Diplomacy with a lavish ceremony recognizing the increasingly significant role of women in the realm of diplomacy, which brought together a bevy of Kuwaiti diplomats. Citing some of the most notable achievements of women diplomats in Kuwait, Minister Sheikh Salem Al-Jaber Al-Sabah spoke of the recent influx of women in Kuwaiti diplomacy and the ministry’s decision to send the largest number of women in its history to work as diplomats across the world.

He applauded the move as a shrewd one given their dedication and commitment. He went on to say that his ministry backs all initiatives to support women as they seek to establish parity with their male counterparts, the minister underlined. Addressing the gathering, renowned Kuwaiti diplomat Amal Al-Hamad spoke of her prolific career that spanned decades, attributing her success as a diplomat to the overwhelming support the Kuwaiti foreign ministry has given her.

In her speech, Assistant Foreign Minister for International Development and Cooperation Tahani Al-Nasser spoke of the “evolvement” of the Kuwaiti foreign ministry, citing a raft of significant international deals sealed as of late. Foreign Ministry Advisor Sheikha Jawaher Al-Sabah was grateful for the ceremony to mark such a pivotal occasion, saying women have left an “indelible mark” on Kuwaiti diplomacy with their numerous achievements. – KUNA