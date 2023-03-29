Foreign Ministry condemns Al-Aqsa Mosque’s storming

KUWAIT: Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque courtyards by settlers from the Zionist entity under protection of occupation forces. “The recurrence of these illegal practices is provocative to Muslims and a violation to international law and legitimacy,” the ministry said in a statement Wednesday. It urged an action from the international community to stop the Zionist entity’s repeated violations and provide full protection to the Palestinian people and Muslim holy sites.

The Arab Parliament on Wednesday affirmed its unwavering support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. The parliament, marking the 47th anniversary of the Land Day, renewed in a statement solidarity with the Palestinian people in defending their territories, history, sanctities and national identity.

It underscored the need for attaining peace according to UN resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that envisages establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. Marking Land Day this year coincided with dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people in the West Bank and Jerusalem. This has been the situation since formation of a radical rightwing government early this year. The right-wing Israeli government has pressed ahead with coercive relocation of the Palestinian people.

Moreover, there has been acceleration of settlements’ construction, further lands misappropriation amid unprecedented attacks by settlers’ militias, it said, also alluding to recurring desecration of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Arab Parliament urged the international community to take serious action for ending the occupation, establishing the Palestinian state and protecting the Palestinian people. – KUNA