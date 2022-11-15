Former info minister Mohammad Al-Sanousi passes away at 84

KUWAIT: Former Kuwaiti information minister and renowned veteran political figure Mohammad Al-Sanousi passed away on Tuesday. He was 84. The ministry of information mourned with deep distress and regret the demise of Sanousi due to illness. The ministry’s official spokesperson Anwar Murad expressed in a statement condolences of Minister of Information, Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi to the family of the deceased.

Sanousi was a star in the information realm, serving as minister of information and co-establishing Kuwait Television, Murad said. He recalled his skills in talk shows that tackled crucial issues, also noting that Sanousi had a hand in works at the regional and international levels, producing the epic movie “Al-Resala” and co-producing the historic film “Omar Al-Mukhtar”. – KUNA