Former speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun to run for parliament

KUWAIT: Former speaker of Kuwait’s National Assembly and opposition figure Ahmad Al-Saadoun will run for the upcoming parliamentary elections, his office announced Saturday. Saadoun plans to run in the third constituency, according to the statement posted on the official Twitter account of Saadoun’s media committee.

A veteran parliamentarian, Saadoun severed for several terms in parliament during his long political career. He was the Speaker of the National Assembly from February 2012 until the elections for that parliament were annulled by a court order. He was previously the speaker in 1985, 1992 and 1996. Saadoun is the leader of the Popular Action Bloc, one of the most prominent opposition groups in Kuwait’s politics.