Foul play ruled out in Mubarakiya Market blaze

KUWAIT: Kuwait Fire Force ruled out foul play in yesterday’s Mubarakiya Market blaze. The fire started from welding works in a perfumes shop at the market which quickly spread to nearby stores, KFF explained.

KFF announced late Thursday that its teams had put out the huge blaze which erupted at the landmark Al-Mubarakiya marketplace in Kuwait City. In a press statement, the KFF said that eight squads have participated in fighting the massive fire which destroyed dozens of shops at the popular market. The fire caused several injuries, most of them were minor and treated by medical teams, it noted. It pointed out that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior retired general Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah had rushed to the site to follow up the fire-control efforts and ordered a probe into the causes of the incident.

Separately, firefighters put out a fire at a car scrapyard on Al-Salmi Road in Al-Jahra Governorate. In a press statement, KFF said the blaze, which caught Al-Naem scrapyard for cars early Friday, was put under control, and there were no casualties. Investigations are underway in order to reach the causes of the fire, it added. – KUNA