Paris: French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday moved Europe minister Clement Beaune, who played a key role in the Brexit negotiations, to the transport ministry in a cabinet reshuffle.

Just one-and-a-half months after the last reshuffle, the foreign, finance and defence ministers remained unchanged but Macron in a surprise move named the chief economist of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Laurence Boone as new Europe minister.