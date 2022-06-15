France’s Macron calls for ‘new discussions’ with Ukraine

Mihail Kogalniceanu: French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called for “new in-depth discussions” with Ukraine, without confirming if he would travel to Kyiv as several media have reported.

“At the gates of our European Union, an unprecedented geopolitical situation is playing out,” he said after meeting French troops stationed in Romania.

“The political context and the decisions that the European Union and several nations will have to take justify new in-depth discussions and new progress.”