Free food for MoH, MoI frontliners

KUWAIT: Minister of Commerce and Industry Fahad Al-Shuraian announced yesterday he has given instructions to the ministry to offer free food supplies to frontline workers deserving rewards in the ministries of health and interior. The free supplies will be distributed to the frontliners from March 1, 2022 in recognition of their distinguished efforts in countering the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ministry added in a press release that Shuraian ordered the ministry to start distributing the supplies to Kuwaitis and expatriates according to data sent by the ministries of health and interior, in accordance with Cabinet resolution 807 for 2020. The distribution of food supplies to expats will take place at public halls located throughout residential areas in the country.

HH the Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah gave instructions to fulfil the order of late Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to honor materially and morally, including offering free food supplies, to those who exerted all possible efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic. – KUNA