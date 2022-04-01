French ambassador to Kuwait sends Ramadan greetings

French ambassador to Kuwait Claire Le Flécher, sends Ramadan greetings through a message, “I would like to extend my heartfelt wishes to the people and government of Kuwait and to all Muslims around the world for a blessed and peaceful Ramadan.

Ramadan is not only a time of fasting, it is also a time for reflection, thoughtful prayers and charitable activities in which Kuwaitis excel. It is also the time to be with family and friends.

Ramadan this year is very special, as the Kuwaiti Ministry of Health announced the return of the month in its full form and activities”, she said.

“I heard a lot about Ramadan traditions especially Diwaniyas and Ghabgas during this month, I am deeply honored ans happy to be here in Kuwait to live the beautiful Kuwaiti culture among you in this very special month. My sincerest wishes of Ramadan Mubarak to you and your loved ones,”she added.