From farm to fork: Nuwair Market promotes local produce, farmers

By Ghadeer Ghloum

KUWAIT: Al-Nuzha Co-operative Society held the Nuwair Market on Wednesday under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Social Affairs and the Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies to highlight local farmers’ production. Participating farmers displayed their products to the visitors, who came to buy local produce for their freshness, quality and variety.

Abdul-Mohsen Al-Abdullah, public relations and media officer of the Union of Consumer Co-operative Societies, told Kuwait Times that people like to support local farmers because their products are affordable and of high quality.

Expressing his pride in the products displayed, he called for supporting Kuwaiti agriculture because it contributes to the economy and supports self-sufficiency. Local farmers, he said, are also the only source of fresh products that come from the farm straight to the consumer. Abdullah said the market will be held in other governorates too.

Zain Al-Barjas, an engineer who voluntarily designed Nuwair Market, took part in encouraging local farmers through creating a positive and encouraging atmosphere. “The aim of the (Nuwair) market is to elevate the design of the existing farmers’ market, to create a more environmentally-friendly platform with a unified design that gives the place its own unique identity. Moreover, holding the market in public parks encourages residents to interact directly with local farmers in a friendly, urban environment.”

Dalal Al-Thukair, a local farmer participating in the market, told Kuwait Times: “This initiative is wonderful as it introduces people to local products and gives them a glimpse of what Kuwaiti farmers can produce. Our local farms are getting noticed for producing a variety of excellent produce. We see that Kuwaitis are beginning to head towards food sufficiency. As farmers, we need even more support, but what is currently happening is setting us up for a promising future.”

Another local farmer, Bader Al-Azmi, emphasized the importance of keeping such markets going for the benefit of both farmers and consumers. “Such markets can also be considered as a form of local tourism; therefore, we hope that they take place on a regular basis so that we can improve our work and increase the benefits.”

He further elaborated to Kuwait Times, saying: “This initiative is a new trend and is quite similar to a bazaar. In the past, we dreamed of delivering our produce directly to the consumers; and today with such markets, we can directly deliver affordable and fresh food to people.” The market is located in Al-Nuzha Park and will be open on Feb 8-9 from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm.